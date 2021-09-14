Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

