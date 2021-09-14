Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,145 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

