Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $2.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.68. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.68. 8,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,972. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,880 shares of company stock worth $78,665,635. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

