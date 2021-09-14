Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading Down 1%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

