Arizona State Retirement System Has $269,000 Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $957.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

