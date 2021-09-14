Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth $428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Genesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

