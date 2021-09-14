Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PING. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 637,953 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Ping Identity by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PING opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

