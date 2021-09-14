Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,211 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,231 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $27,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $8,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $450,434. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $984.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.