Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,072 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after buying an additional 511,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 427,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 347,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 254,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SATS opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

