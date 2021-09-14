Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.23. 210,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 261,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The firm has a market cap of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 104,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $418,523.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

