Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $346.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

