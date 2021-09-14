Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 2,020 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after acquiring an additional 276,236 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $267.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.54. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

