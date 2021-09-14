Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE LVS opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.