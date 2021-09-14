Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $472,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $670.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.06 and a 1 year high of $715.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -360.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,900. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

