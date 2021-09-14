Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,230 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 18.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 279,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

