Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 310 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,405 shares of company stock worth $91,771,087. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -277.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $132.09.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

