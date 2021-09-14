ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $432.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.55. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $436.17. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

