Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,593 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average of $267.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

