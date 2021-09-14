Atria Investments LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

