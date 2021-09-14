Atria Investments LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

