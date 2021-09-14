Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

