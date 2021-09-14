Atria Investments LLC Purchases 6,301 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

