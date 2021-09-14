Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,335 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

