Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 90,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 5,399,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

