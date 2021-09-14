AutoZone (AZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $29.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,553.10 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,592.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,474.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

