AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,567.06.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,553.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,592.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,474.27. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

