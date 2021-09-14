Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Avalara posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.49 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.