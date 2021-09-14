AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.61. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.