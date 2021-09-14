Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in McKesson by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in McKesson by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

