Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $9,247,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

