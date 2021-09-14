Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

