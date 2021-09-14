Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $287.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.