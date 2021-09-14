Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $479,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

