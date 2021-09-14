Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

