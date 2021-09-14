Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.61

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 76500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
