Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.61

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 76500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

