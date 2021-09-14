Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDMO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CDMO stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 247.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

