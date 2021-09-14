Aviva PLC Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Shares of YUMC opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

