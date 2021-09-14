Aviva PLC Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

