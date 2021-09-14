Aviva PLC Has $28.17 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $290.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,540 shares of company stock valued at $103,423,668 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.