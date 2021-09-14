Aviva PLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

INVH opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

