Aviva PLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

