Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVRN remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 219,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,773. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Avra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile
