AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.87 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

