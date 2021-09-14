Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

