AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 384,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,321. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

