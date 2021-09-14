Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

AYLA has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of AYLA opened at $14.00 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.69.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

