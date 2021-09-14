B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Insiders have sold 149,720 shares of company stock worth $736,745 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

