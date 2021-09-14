Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 6.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.21. 21,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 676,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

