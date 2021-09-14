Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Eight Capital

Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4,794.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 98,577 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

