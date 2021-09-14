Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSBR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 547,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,626. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.